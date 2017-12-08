Cut, Spend And Borrow—Why The GOP Is Heading For Fiscal Calamity by David Stockman – Contra Corner

The GOP’s delusional theory that the $1.8 trillion of business tax cuts (corporate and pass-thrus) in the Senate bill will pay for themselves in higher investment, growth, jobs, wages and revenue reflows is about as realistic as the Bitcoin Mania.

And as we will explain below, they both stem from a common deformation: Namely, a debt and speculation-ridden financial system which has been completely falsified, corrupted and disabled by the Fed and other central bankers.

During the last 40 hours—and, yes, we said hours, not days or weeks or years—-Bitcoin has surged by 60%, blasting through $12,000, $13,000, $14,000, $15,000, $16,000, $17,000, $18,000 and now $19,000.

Needless to say, that’s not a new “money” being born; it’s an old fashioned speculative bubble being accelerated by today’s high-speed trading technology.

As the Zero Hedge table below so dramatically demonstrates, the big round figure levels are now being passed in a matter of hours and minutes. So Bitcoin (and other crypto variants) is a mania in full flight, but by no means a one-off outlier, freak or aberration.

In time-compressed form, it’s what today’s deformed financial markets are designed to do—-chase momentum and utterly ignore logic, history, facts and common sense itself.

In this case, speculators fevered with greed are ignoring a patently obvious fact. Namely, that an infinite number and supply of crypto-currencies is possible—meaning that Bitcoin does not constitute a scarce store of value, but just an early entrant on a monetary savannah that is already crawling with variant species.

None of this should be surprising. The central banks have now completely asphyxiated fear of risk and long ago destroyed returns on honest liquid investments. So doing, they have morphed Wall Street and homegamers alike into a stampeding herd of financial wildebeests blindly chasing returns and riches.

Whether in the pricing of Amazon, the Russell 2000, junk bonds or Bitcoin, the madness is reaching a blow-off top impelled by pure price action and momentum. These bubbles like all others before them will keep expanding until they hit a pin—and then the gapping action will unleash carnage like never before:

“……. for those keeping track, this is how long it has taken the cryptocurrency to cross the key psychological levels:

$0000 – $1000: 1789 days

$1000- $2000: 1271 days

$2000- $3000: 23 days

$3000- $4000: 62 days

$4000- $5000: 61 days

$5000- $6000: 8 days

$6000- $7000: 13 days

$7000- $8000: 14 days

$8000- $9000: 9 days

$9000-$10000: 2 days

$10000-$11000: 1 day

$11000-$12000: 6 days

$12,000-$13,000: 17 hours

$13,000-$14,000: 4 hours

$14,000-$15,000: 10 hours

$15,000-$16,000: 5 hours

$16,000-$17,000: 2 hours

$17,000-$18,000: 10 minutes

$18,000-$19,000: 3 minutes

The homegamers caught up in the above Bitcoin madness, however, are just a frenzied, more juvenile version of today’s corporate C-suites. The harder and faster the latter have slammed the “buy” lever on various forms of financial engineering—stock buybacks, excessive dividends and empire building M&A—-they more they have been rewarded with higher stock prices and fatter options winnings.

