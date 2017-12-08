Bullion Premiums at Multi-Year Lows by Jeff Clark – GoldSilver

TDC Note – This is just in time for Sound Money Wednesdays!

There’s nothing like a bargain during the holidays. And here’s an unexpected one even I was surprised to see…

It’s not easy to dig up industry-wide data on coin and bar premiums. To do it manually is incredibly time-consuming and then would be out of date as soon as you published it, since premiums always fluctuate.

But we’ve snagged both wholesale and retail data from a couple sources. And there’s a very clear message from these statistics: gold bullion is on the SALE rack…

Wholesale Prices: Plunging

CPM Group tracks premiums paid by dealers from the US Mint, and here’s what they reported at the Silver & Gold Summit. Check out how premiums have recently plunged.

Wholesale prices on gold Eagles are lower by a third or more than what they were five years ago. In fact, there have been very few times since the Eagle was first produced in 1986 when you could buy them at this steep of a discount.

Retail Premiums: Near 10-Year Lows

The website Quandl has tracked retail premiums of some of the more popular bullion products (the data is not exhaustive though should be fairly representative across the industry). Here’s the ratio of gold Eagles to spot prices over the past 10 years.

You can see that beginning the summer of 2016, the ratio of Eagle premiums to the spot price dropped to a new low—and has stayed there. Compare the current level to the end of 2008 and early 2009.

But it’s more than just low premiums that allow you to save money right now…

Double Discount Days

Not only are premiums at multi-year lows, so are spot prices.

You can buy gold and silver at the same price as seven years ago!

It’s one of the best scenarios you could hope for: low spot prices and below average premiums. All on an asset that has historically served as a safe haven when other assets have been under stress, as well as one poised to soar in the next crisis.

