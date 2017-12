BANKERS FREAKING OVER BITCOIN — Claudio Grass Video – SGTReport

Claudio Grass joined me on Thursday at the very moment Bitcoin briefly reached $19,000 causing old guard Central Bankers like Alan Greenspan to emerge from the crypt and announce “it’s irrational.” So was this the blow off top, or a glimpse of things to come? Clif High predicts $40,000 Bitcoin by summer. Who knows, but crazy times any way you cut it.



Video Source

loading...

Sharing is caring!