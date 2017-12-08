‘Atlas Shrugged’ Book Discussion by Ken Jorgustin – Modern Survival Blog

“Peopled by larger-than-life heroes and villains, charged with towering questions of good and evil, Atlas Shrugged is Ayn Rand’s magnum opus: a philosophical revolution told in the form of an action thriller.”

This is the story of a man who said that he would stop the motor of the world – and did.

“Tremendous in its scope, this novel presents an astounding panorama of human life – from the productive genius who becomes a worthless playboy – to the great steel industrialist who does not know that he is working for his own destruction – to the philosopher who becomes a pirate – to the composer who gives up his career on the night of his triumph – to the woman who runs a transcontinental railroad – to the lowest track worker in her Terminal tunnels.”

This is a mystery story about the murder – and rebirth – of man’s spirit. It is a philosophical revolution, told in the form of an action thriller of violent events.

ABOUT AYN RAND

Born February 2, 1905, Ayn Rand published her first novel, We the Living, in 1936. Anthem followed in 1938. It was with the publication of The Fountainhead (1943) and Atlas Shrugged (1957) that she achieved her spectacular success.

The Fountainhead

Atlas Shrugged

There’s a movie too:

Atlas Shrugged Trilogy DVD

BOOK DISCUSSION

Atlas Shrugged is a popular book among many of the preparedness-minded. It is a very long read. That said, there has been an expressed interest to discuss the book. So here is a placeholder for that discussion.

SOME QUESTIONS TO CONSIDER

Who is John Galt?

When he says that he will stop the motor of the world, is he a destroyer or a liberator?

What is the world’s motor – and the motive power of every man?

