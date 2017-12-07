A young foreigner’s first impressions of America by Simon Black – Sovereign Man

Last weekend while I was in Denver, I had the opportunity to speak with a young man from the Netherlands who was attending our charity event.

It was his first trip to the United States, and I’m always interested to hear people’s first impressions.

He told me he was really overwhelmed with the size and scale of everything. China is about the only other country in the world that does everything as big as the US.

He also told me he couldn’t get over how much stuff there is to buy in the US… and how easy it is.

He’s absolutely right. The US is an amazing place for a number of reasons; it’s modern, generally safe, and boasts a high standard of living.

And, yes, as a consumer, it’s one of the best places in the world.

(Though I would suggest that there are parts of Asia that are even better; Hong Kong, for example, has a similar selection of goods and services from all over the world, yet ZERO tax.)

You can buy just about anything you want in the US, and with so many retailers competing for your business, the service, ease, and efficiency of buying anything is nearly unparalleled.

The US economy is almost DESIGNED for consumption. And, while convenient, this is a pretty bad thing over the long term.

Real wealth is created, and sustained, through production. Not consumption.

This isn’t exactly rocket science– our ancient ancestors figured this out 10,000+ years ago during the agricultural revolution.

They learned that, in order to survive and prosper, they had to produce more food than they could consume.

I call this the Universal Law of Prosperity. And if our ancestors hadn’t followed this principle, none of our modern civilization would exist today. We’d still be cave men, hunting and gathering for survival.

But the Universal Law of Prosperity is no longer the law of the land in the US.

loading...

Sharing is caring!