Time To Bury Mueller's Attempted Coup So the U.S. Can Get On Board the New Silk Road

The attempted coup d’état against the Trump Presidency that is being orchestrated by Special Counsel Robert Mueller, all according to a script provided by British intelligence, is taking on water right and left, and is now in serious danger of sinking altogether. As more and more evidence comes to light around the central role played by top FBI agent and Mueller sidekick Peter Strzok, and of related activity of the Get Trump taskforce which clearly crossed the line from the merely filthy and duplicitous to outright crimes against the Constitution, Mueller et al. surely realize that if they don’t succeed, they will soon end up in jail themselves.

Calls for ending the anti-Trump witch-hunt are growing throughout the media, including a piece in today’s Wall Street Journal signed by their Editorial Board, which insists that “The public has a right to know whether the [British intelligence] Steele dossier inspired the Comey probe, and whether it led to intrusive government eavesdropping.” The Journaleditors write that they doubt “Mr. Mueller’s ability to conduct a fair and credible probe of the FBI’s considerable part in the Russia-Trump drama.”

But it is not sufficient to merely stall Mueller’s efforts, or even to damage them seriously. They must be buried. To that end, EIR has announced that the second printing of its special report, “Robert Mueller Is an Amoral Legal Assassin: He Will Do His Job If You Let Him,” will be released shortly.

The reason this is imperative, is to create the conditions in which the United States can join with China, Russia and other nations in constructing the New Silk Road for the benefit of all humanity. As Helga Zepp-LaRouche put it in remarks with associates today: “Countries which do not cooperate with the Belt and Road Initiative are going to be sidelined to the detriment of their own populations.”

