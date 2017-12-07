Stocks and Precious Metals Charts – What Goes Around by Jesse – Jesse’s Crossroads Cafe’

“Incestuous, homogeneous fiefdoms of self-proclaimed expertise are always rank-closing and mutually self-defending, above all else.” Glenn Greenwald “For too many of us the political equality we once had won was meaningless in the face of economic inequality. A small group had concentrated into their own hands an almost complete control over other people’s property, other people’s money, other people’s labor — other people’s lives. For too many of us life was no longer free; liberty no longer real; men could no longer follow the pursuit of happiness… The money changers have fled from their high seats in the temple of our civilization. We may now restore that temple to the ancient truths. The measure of the restoration lies in the extent to which we apply social values more noble than mere monetary profit.” Franklin D. Roosevelt “When we talk about morality, and when we talk about justice, we have to, in my view, understand that there is no justice when so few have so much, and so many have so little.” Bernie Sanders

Stocks muddled through today, closing nearly unchanged with a little dead cat bounce in the FANGs.

Oil lost ground despite a larger than expected drawdown in crude. The larger than expected build in gasoline put a damper on that short term enthusiasm.

The Washington Circus continued playing its tunes to itself today.

A vote in the House today to impeach President Trump was defeated 364 to 58. Way too early. lol.

It will be interesting to keep an eye on the Congressional antics with regard to the government shutdown.

Gold and silver took the usual early morning hits and then floundered sideways for the rest of the day. I ascribe this action to the pre-Non-Farm payrolls jimmy-jive. The regulation of US markets is near an all time low in my judgment.

The rest of the leaves from the big oaks dropped in a passing storm last night. The yard looks like I have not touched it at all. Well, one more good session and I think I can put the mower away and bring out the snowblower and get it ready.

loading...

Sharing is caring!