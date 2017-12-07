Selling Crypto’s Buying Gold: Greatest Trade In History? BTC Futures and HACKED Video – Junius Maltby

Could selling Bitcoin at whatever the peak may be and converting to Gold be the greatest potential trade in history? BITCOIN touched $19,000.00 today as I made this video. The CME futures are gearing up with the coke heads of WALL ST. about to drive this bus who knows where. Buckle up – STACK GOLD and get ready for a wild ride.



