Peter Schiff & Chris Waltzek Ph.D. (Podcast)

Highlights
- As the holiday season approaches, head of SchiffGold, Euro Pacific Capital, and Euro Pacific Gold Fund (EPGFX) returns with glad tidings for PMs investors.
- Our guest is particularly keen on the prospects of the silver market.
- Regarding Bitcoin (BTC), Peter Schiff notes, “… it (Bitcoin) could grow to be the biggest bubble in the history of the world…”
- Bitcoin and cryptos represent, “… an indictment of the Euro and the Dollar… BTC could run to $20,000 on FOMO or fear of missing out.”
- Merely 1% own BTC, 3 million – the potential for widespread adoption combined with Metcalfe’s Network Law.
- Contrary to naysayers, the true market bubble is clearly US shares, implying much higher BTC / PMs prices, well over $100,000 to even $1,000,000 per BTC.
- The host finds BTC mining comparable to PMs mining, which also requires tremendous energy expenditure, resulting in a unique store of wealth.
- BTC continues to accumulate the brightest engineers / developers and computer ASIC / Sha-236 hashing power.
- The net result is an unrivaled digital, peer-to-peer, monetary system, and an unregulated miracle.
- While the guest finds BTC mining amid elevated prices profitable, the host notes lower prices effectively decrease mining difficulty rates.
- The duo concur; everyone must procure PMs insurance to guard against increasingly ominous financial conditions, worldwide.
- Peter Schiff calls for $5,000-$10,000 per ounce gold, similar to BTC which is quickly approaching $15,000 (figure 1.1.).
- The topicality includes the importance of cold storage for BTC and related Altcoins.
- Goldseek Radio is running a limited offer of 1 free BTC cold storage wallet for each Annual Newsletter subscription, 2 for 5 years and 3 for 10 years.
- One of the key advantages of cold storage is the convenient access to funds, independent of broadband speed or PC / laptop issues.
- New subscribers receive their Ledger wallet sent immediately directly from Amazon, which reduces tedious blockchain download delays while vastly improving security.
