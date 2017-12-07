Peter Schiff & Chris Waltzek Ph.D. Podcast – Radio GoldSeek

Our guest is particularly keen on the prospects of the silver market.

Regarding Bitcoin (BTC), Peter Schiff notes, “… it (Bitcoin) could grow to be the biggest bubble in the history of the world…”

Bitcoin and cryptos represent, “… an indictment of the Euro and the Dollar… BTC could run to $20,000 on FOMO or fear of missing out.”

Merely 1% own BTC, 3 million – the potential for widespread adoption combined with Metcalfe’s Network Law.

Contrary to naysayers, the true market bubble is clearly US shares, implying much higher BTC / PMs prices, well over $100,000 to even $1,000,000 per BTC.

The host finds BTC mining comparable to PMs mining, which also requires tremendous energy expenditure, resulting in a unique store of wealth.

BTC continues to accumulate the brightest engineers / developers and computer ASIC / Sha-236 hashing power.

The net result is an unrivaled digital, peer-to-peer, monetary system, and an unregulated miracle.

While the guest finds BTC mining amid elevated prices profitable, the host notes lower prices effectively decrease mining difficulty rates.

The duo concur; everyone must procure PMs insurance to guard against increasingly ominous financial conditions, worldwide.

Peter Schiff calls for $5,000-$10,000 per ounce gold, similar to BTC which is quickly approaching $15,000 (figure 1.1.).

The topicality includes the importance of cold storage for BTC and related Altcoins.

Goldseek Radio is running a limited offer of 1 free BTC cold storage wallet for each Annual Newsletter subscription, 2 for 5 years and 3 for 10 years.

One of the key advantages of cold storage is the convenient access to funds, independent of broadband speed or PC / laptop issues.