PEARL HARBOR: ROOSEVELT’S 9/11 — James Perloff Video – SGTReport

On this, the 76th anniversary of the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor, we remember the fallen by telling the TRUTH about what happened on that December 7th day, and on the days leading up to, the day that will live in infamy. And just like 9/11, it was at the very least, allowed to happen. Author James Perloff joins me to share the on the record historical FACTS.



Video Source

loading...

Sharing is caring!