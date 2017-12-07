ONE WOMAN’S COURT VISIT FOR MARIJUANA POSSESSION GOES HILARIOUSLY WRONG from The Daily Sheeple

While parked in a very conspicuous parking space, a 26-year-old woman who was going to court for possession of marijuana made a rather poor decision. And that was after she decided to park in the police chief’s spot.

Going to court for possession of marijuana isn’t something many want to do, especially considering it’s a victimless crime. Nonetheless, if you do find yourself in that situation, it’s best to behave so you can go about your business and have a few days to get out of the spotlight and smoke pot in the privacy of your own home. But some people just need to smoke.

In Northport, New York. police say a 26-year-old woman parked Monday evening in a spot clearly marked for the village police chief,reports Newsday. She might have gotten away with that, had she not first cut off an unmarked police car in the parking lot while illegally talking on her cellphone, police say. She was on her way to court for possession of marijuana.

Because of her driving infractions, two officers approached her car. They said that when Arielle Bonnici rolled down her window, smoke with an unmistakable scent came billowing out. “At this point the two officers said they started laughing,” police chief Bill Ricca tells News 12 Long Island. “Besides cutting off a police car, on the cellphone, parking in the chief’s parking spot, now she’s smoking marijuana in the back of a courthouse and police station.”

The cops issued Bonnici another appearance on unlawful pot possession and gave her a ticket for using her phone while driving. Maybe she’ll catch a break one of these days….

