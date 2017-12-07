NEWS AND VIEWS FROM THE NEFARIUM 120717 (Video)
It’s the anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor, and the news has been intense, from more California wildfires, to more j’accuse politics in the USSA, President Trump recognizing Jerusalem as the capital of Israel to the cackling delight of those adhering to the heresy of crypto-Zionist dispensationalism… but, there’s also a story that in all the Bitcoin hysteria you may have missed: