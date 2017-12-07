Is The Middle East Ready To Explode Or Is There Something Else Happening? (Video)
Al Greene pushes for impeachment, it fails. Trump announces that the US will recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, will this spark the largest event in the middle east or is something else happening. The cabal flies bombers in the Korean peninsula during the drills with South Korea. Trump calls on Saudi Arabia to let in humanitarian aid to the Yemen people. Syria says that their country is all clear of the IS, small pockets remain but Syria controls their own country.