LAS VEGAS POLICE HAVE PULLED THEIR HOMICIDE DIVISION OFF OF THE STEPHEN PADDOCK MASSACRE INVESTIGATION by Shepard Ambellas – Intellihub

LAS VEGAS (INTELLIHUB) — Investigative journalist and former police officer Doug Poppa revealed to Fox News host Tucker Carlson Tuesday night that he was told from sources both inside and outside the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department that the ‘Homicide Division’ was pulled off the investigation into Stephen Paddock’s death early on for reasons unknown which is very odd, to say the least, as a suicide has to be investigated.

“Now, homicide detectives normally investigate homicides and suicides because you don’t know whether a suicide is actually a homicide until it’s investigated,” the former police officer explained.

“They were pulled off the case and the case was given to an entirely different bureau commander.”

Poppa also said that the captain of the force investigation team, Captain Kelly McMahill, who’s in charge of investigating the Paddock shooting is, in fact, the wife of the number two guy running the Las Vegas Metro Police Department, Undersheriff Kevin McMahill.

We believe that the world has reached a turning point as the corporate funded and controlled mainline media has become obsolete as humans are now seeking the truth. Intellihub.com™ strives and will continue to uphold it’s duties to inform humanity of what is really taking place in the world around them. Sometimes truth is stranger than fiction.

loading...

Sharing is caring!