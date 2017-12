Keiser Report: Tax Tyranny Video – RT

In this doubleheader episode of the Keiser Report, Max and Stacy discuss democracy – not dying in darkness, but stolen in broad daylight and auctioned off to the most powerful bidder. And, as Jeff Bezos passes the $100 billion net worth landmark, some parts of America see the return of hookworm – a disease of extreme poverty.



Video Source

loading...

Sharing is caring!