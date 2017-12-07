The Indicator That Predicted The Bear Market 100% Of The Time Just Hit Again (Video)
Banks issue last minute warning that Bitcoin futures might be to risky, but don’t worry Goldman Sachs will clear them. Unemployed Americans says they are the most comfortable in years? GE slashes 12,000 jobs across the globe. Challenger Gray and Christmas report November job cuts worse since 2012. The people of America have been using the credit cards to survive this holiday season. Bank of America’s indicator which has been on target for 100% of the time is showing a bear market headed our way.