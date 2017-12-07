The Most Important Function of Bitcoin – Insider Trading Video – ITM Trading

We are now in the tenth week in the corporate sector buying pattern shift. Consumer Services leads with a whopping Buy/Sell Ratio at $213.36 of selling for every $1 of buying, though Basic Industries and Business services are not far behind with $196.16 and $188.63 respectively.

Intel Corp is the individual stock examined this week. There has be zero insider stock buying over the last three months.

Perception management at work; Bitcoin has become the talk of the town and people are blinded by numbers. This gathers attention and acceptance, just what the bankers want.



Video Source

But keep in mind that central bankers have experience with money standard shifts. They know things must appear “normal” to get our voluntary buy-in. They also want distance between their policy and public perception. In my opinion, this is the most important function of bitcoin.

By Lynette Zang

loading...

Sharing is caring!