The Deep State Plot to Conquer America Is On Full Display

In the previous parts of this series, it was established that the Bundy’s judge, Gloria Navarro, was running interfernce for Obama and protecting Harry Reid. Her illegal conduct and unconstitutional behavior in the trial, served to direct attention away from the use of rancher’s land, like the Bundy land, in which uranium was being extracted and sold to the Russians in the now labeled “Uranium One” scandal in which the Clinton Foundation was profiteering from treason against the people of the United States. History will judge the Uranium One scandal to be the biggest scandal in the history of the United States.

Additionally, it was established in the previous part of this series that Obama administration facilitated, through people like Senator Harry Reid and his son, paid almost $5 million dollars, to oversee the intrusion of Chinese military front groups on to rancher’s lands, near airbases, whose aircraft would repel any type of Red Dawn invasion. The Chinese were using the installation of solar energy farms as the cover. These solar energy farms still exist and are growing at an exponential rate in places like California and are deeply embedded in the CALEXIT movement.

This story broke when I was informed that the Bundy’s were being ordered to be released and I received this information from an FBI informant almost 3 days before Navarro’s ruling. Through DOJ forces loyal to Trump, Navarro was threatened for prosecution for malfeasance of office, obstruction of justice, malicious prosecution and treason. There is no question that this rogue judge will be turning state’s evidence at a future date.

Based upon my previous research and the development of the facts as they presently exist in this case, it is clear that Navarro’s actions were facilitating, in part, a planned invasion of the southern underbelly of the United States in what is often called a “Red Dawn” invasion.

The invasion will come in two parts:

Fifth column forces (UN forces, rogue elements of the CIA, Chinese soldiers, Russian soldiers, MS-13, ISIS and various drug cartels will carry out a series of escalating false flag attacks, some of which have already happened (eg Vegas and Sutherland Springs, TX.). Their goal is destroy law and order, destroy infrastructure and throw the country into chaos and to weaken the country in order to make it vulnerable to invasion. After some future precipitating event, a Red Dawn invasion will attack America from the Southern underbelly. This article will demonstrate that these divergent forces have already been armed and trained by the Russians. Central and South American organizations like CELAC have rejected the US and Canada and refuse to even meet with officials from our country thanks to Obama’s failed presidency which served to alienate nearly everyone of our neighbors. On a predetermined signal these forces will be unleashed, combined with the domestic 5th column UN forces and terrorists oranizations already within the United States, they will join forces with the Red Dawn forces as they invade the United States. Based on the recent fires and mass public executions, I believe we are seeing the implementation of this plan right before our very eyes.

This article will detail the composition of these Red Dawn forces, but make no mistake about it, these forces represent Russia and have been organized by Russia. And many of your leaders (Reid, Pelosi, Obama, Clinton, et al) have conspired to make this happen.

Meet the “Red Dawn” invasion force in which it appears that China will be given the lead along with the Russians.

The Chinese Will Have Help from Russia and Her Allies in Central and South America

While we slept, former President Obama alienated all of our allies in Latin America. Former Secretary of State Clinton took actions that led to the humanitarian crisis in Venezuela. The President of Bolivia’s plane was forced to land by American jets, because they thought Ed Snowden was on board (please note: This was an act of war). And of course, we know the fate of Hugo Chavez stemming from his defiance to this administration’s imperialism and his “El Diablo” comments directed at several American leaders, most notably, George Bush.

The 33 Central and South American nation organization known as CELAC are combining forces and will form the vanguard of an attacking Army moving north and entering the United States through Mexico.

Nicaragua

According to a March 2014 report by the Strategic Culture Foundation, a progressive, pro-Russian think tank, Nicaragua’s quoted former Sandista leader, Daniel Ortega, who reinstalled himself in 2007 as the Nicaraguan leader stated that “We are very grateful and very much appreciate the Russian people’s support of our country.” Ortega has accepted the arrival of two Russian strategic bombers and added that more will be on the way as Russia announced that Nicaragua has announced that it will accept routine Russian patrols in both its Caribbean and Pacific ports as well as participating in the joint training of military personnel. Russia and Nicaragua have moved in the direction of a strategic economic and military relationship. In October 2013, for example, Nicaragua and Russia signed a memorandum of international security cooperation. Russia’s Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev noted during his visit to Nicaragua that “Nicaragua is an important partner and friend of Russia in Latin America,” pointing to the coincidence of views of the two countries’ authorities on many issues.”

Argentina

Argentinean President, Cristina Fernández is determined to develop close economic relations with Russia as the left-wing liberal Argentinean leader has invited Russia to invest in fuel projects in an obvious attack upon the Petrodollar. Fernandez also cut a deal with Putin which previously supported Russia’s grab of Crimea in exchange for Russia’s support of Argentina’s quest to annex the Falkland Islands. If this is followed through with, this would be a direct act of war. Fernandez’s statement is most certainly a direct Russian slap in the face of our closest ally, England, and should be viewed as an attack upon NATO. Further, Cristina Fernández, added that the Crimean referendum was “one of the famous referendums of self-determination.”

Equador, Venezuela and Bolivia

Ecuador’s President, not only helped Ed Snowden to escape and has protected the founder of Wikileaks, (he) Rafael Correa praised Russia as a “great nation”, while visiting Moscow in October of 2013. Putin was indeed praise-worthy because he promised to invest $1.5 billion into new domestic energy projects in Ecuador. Correa also stated that his country was planning on buying Russian military equipment. Russia has signed several billion dollars of contracts with Venezuela and supplies Bolivia, among other countries from the region with military weapons. The military package includes attack aircraft and helicopters.

Brazil

Brazilian Defense Minister Celso Amorim, stated that “More than buying military equipment, what we are seeking with Russia is a strategic partnership based on the joint development of technology.” Amorim’s statement is consistent with the fact that Brazil, South America’s most populous nation, has announced that it is planning to purchase short-to-medium-range surface-to-air Pantsir S1 missile batteries and Igla-S shoulder-held missiles from Russia. Previously, Brazil has purchased 12 Mi-35 attack helicopters. Russia and Brazil have also signed an agreement for Brazil to acquire 36 attack aircraft. Amorim said Russia and Brazil would also look at working together on space technology and on defense against cyber attacks, an area that has become a Brazilian priority since disclosures that the NSA has spied on Brazilians, their president and the country’s largest oil company. If this means what I believe it means, with regard to the development of space technology, we are speaking about the possible intention of the Russian militarizing of near Earth orbit with space based weapons (killer satelllites?). Brazil is also one of the BRIC nations who is actively participating with Russia in the demise of the Petrodollar by purchasing oil for gold instead of the time-honored practice of the Petrodollar.

El Salvador and All of Latin America



El Salvadorian President, Sanchez Ceren, has signed an agreement with Putin entitled “Federal Law On Ratification of the Agreement on the Foundations of Relations” which pledges economic and military cooperation with Russia. Ceren, is a self-declared Marxist-Leninist and is considered to be very-anti American.

El Salvador is where the training of America’s 5th column takes place. During the Central American immigration invasion of 2014, I was contacted by a demoted DEA agent who basically told me where all the bodies were buried. The DEA agent was demoted because he would not look the other way as associations between terrorists and the drug cartels were being formed. He stated that under the the Obama administration that much of the government, including his bosses in the DEA were totally compromised as they protected drug cartel alliances between terrorists and the drug cartels in places like Peru and El Salvador. It was through contacts like this demoted DEA agent that I was able to find out and publish the following over three years ago.

Not Gangsters but Terrorists Armed with WMD’s

There is incontrovertible evidence that criminal drug cartels, like Los Zetas, have not only used MS-13 gangsters as hit men and child sex traffickers, but so has the Juarez Cartel and the Barrio Azteca to enforce their will, but Los Zetas have also conducted training in parts of Central and South America, and have even allowed MS-13 gangsters to lead in operations as when “El Comandante Kilo” operated in San Fernando on behalf of Los Zetas. This training consists of two parts, military training and assassination (i.e. future Red List applications). In plain corporate language, the Mexican drug cartels are outsourcing paramilitary activities such as assassinations and terrorism.

Paul Williams, a former FBI Consultant, wrote a book shortly after 9/11 and stated that reliable reports had reached United States officials that al Qaeda operatives were able to get at least two nuclear suitcase bombs into the United States. Williams went on to state that bin Laden had previously used his vast wealth, derived from control of Afghanistan’s poppy trade, to pay off high ranking MS-13 leaders. Williams further asserted that bin Laden paid as much as $50,ooo to smuggle sleeper agents into the United states. Williams is not alone in this belief as the author of Because They Hate: A Survivor of Islamic Terror Warns America, Brigitte Gabriel, stated that there are terrorists coming through our southern border due to the cooperation and joint efforts of MS-13 and Hezbollah and they are intent on introducing a Hiroshima event on American soil! A very disturbing and recent report from the International Assessment and Strategy Center stated that MS-13 is moving away from handguns to the use of AK-47’s, along with grenades, rocket propelled grenade launchers, and light anti-tank weapons! The same think tank also reported that the MS-13 gang recently acquired multiple shoulder-fired SA-7 anti-aircraft missile launchers obtained from an open arms market in El Salvador from left over former civil war stockpiles. MS-13 is equipping its forces with these weapons as they can easily knockout helicopters and airplanes from the skies and these weapons can be obtained for a mere $15,000. This is chump change for a gang associated with the drug cartels. The same report went on to state that MS-13 has begun to smuggle drugs, weapons and human beings for the Zetas. MS-13 members are being trained at Zetas camps outside San Salvador and the training includes high level military training. Think TET offensive from the Viet Nam War. MS-13 is well-armed enough to take over cities by knocking out the headquarters of local police forces in a simultaneous series of attacks in which WMD’s are introduced on American soil. If you think this is far-fetched, please keep reading. Add to this that former FBI Director Comey stated, on July 4, 2016, that ISIS had cells in all 50 states and we continue to import unscreened immigrants from the Middle East under the UN’s Refugee/Rsettlement Program. America is in grave danger.

Obama and Clinton actively ignored and, by neglect, gave approval to the following:

Back in 2010, an internal memo was leaked from the Tucson Police Department which stated that Islamic terrorist groups are commencing operations in Mexico and forming alarming ties with the country’s brutal drug cartels. In turn, the drug cartels are now associated with Hezbollah.The memo also references a large weapons stockpile in Mexico as evidenced by the 2010 Tijuana arrest of Hezbollah militant Jameel Nasr, who was given the job of establishing a well-armed Hezbollah network in Mexico and South America. Nasr was apparently bringing this terror network north when he was captured. The memo also discussed the April 2009 arrest of Jamal Yousef in New York, which exposed a huge cache of assault rifles, hand grenades, explosives and anti-tank munitions. According to the report, the weapons were stored in Mexico, but only after being smuggled from Iraq by members of Hezbollah. The preceding references contained in the Tucson Police memo just answered that question. Further, as I reported last summer, the Border Patrol was not allowed to detain MS-13 gangsters despite how easy they are to identify because of their tattoos. This might be the best funded and supplied Fifth Column force in history.

Ovcr three years ago, I reported, from two Border Patrol sources that these 5th column forces, now wreaking havoc in Minnesota, were given permission to enter in groups of 8-12 after being detained.

In March of 2016, I interviewed talk show host, Kathy Rubio (former host of No Holds Barred). In the interview, Kathy revealed that US forces were participating in the training of terrorists in El Salvador. Kathy has relatives in the area of these training base camps and was able to travel to the area and witness firsthand the Red Dawn invasion force that is being prepared.

Conclusion

All the dots are connecting courtesy of the compromised judge, Gloria Navarro.

It is clear that the trap has been set. It is also crystal clear that the Obama administration commmitted abject treason against the people of the United States along with Deep State minions, Hillary Clinton, Eric Holder, Loretta Lynch, et al. There is evidence that many are beginning to embrace the notion that the Bundy affair provided a glimpse into many elements that are included in this plot to take down America.

The Deep State is being exposed like never before, However, they will do anything to avoid being prosecuted before their mission, establishing a marxist dictatorship in America, is in place.

I mentioned in the article that the coming Red Dawn invasion would need a trigger event. I believe that event will be when America attacks North Korea. America has never been in more trouble.

