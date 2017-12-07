CENTRAL BANKS MAY HAVE TO RESORT TO THE GOLD STANDARD TO RESTORE CONFIDENCE from Gold Broker

By Graham Rapier and Sara Silverstein

Jim Rickards has seen first hand the bailout of hedge funds and has testified before congress about the 2008 financial crisis.

He says another recession could hit before the Federal Reserve is done unwinding the processes put in places to save us from the crisis a decade ago.

Rickards expects gold to go to $10,000 an ounce as some central banks may have to resort to the gold standard to restore confidence in the markets.

Jim Rickards, the author of “Currency Wars,” “The Death of Money,” and “The New Case for Gold,” and most recently “The Road to Ruin,” is no stranger to financial meltdowns. As general counsel for the hedge fund Long-Term Capital Management (LTCM), he had a front row seat as dozens of Wall Street institutions worked to bailout the firm with a $3.6 billion recapitalization.

Instead of using traditional macroeconomic models, Rickards prefers to borrow one from physics: complexity theory. Using this framework, Rickards proposes a scenario in which the world shifts partially back to the gold standard, with an ounce of gold being valued at $10,000 per ounce.

Here’s the full interview, courtesy of The Bottom Line with Henry Blodget, with more from Rickards about what to expect from the next financial crisis — which could be here before you know it, and before the Fed is prepared:

This transcript has been lightly edited for length and clarity.

Sara Silverstein: You have a $10,000 price target for gold. Can you tell me what your thesis is for that?

Jim Rickards: It’s important to understand that this isn’t a made up number or one I throw out there just to get attention. It’s the implied, non-inflationary price of gold in a system where you have either a gold system or some reference to gold. Now, there’s not a central bank in the world that wants the gold standard, but they may have to go to it — not because they want to, but because they have to — in order to restore confidence in some sort of future financial crisis. The problem right now is that central banks have not normalized their balance sheet since 2009. They’re trying, but it’s not even close. If we had another crisis tomorrow, and you had to do QE4 and QE5, how could you do that when you’re already at $4 trillion? They might have to turn to the IMF or SDR or to Gold.

Then, if you go back to the gold standard, you have to get the price right. People say there’s not enough gold to support a gold standard. That’s nonsense. There’s always enough gold, it’s just a question of price. Take Japan, Europe, China and the US — the big four economies — their m1 is approximately $24 trillion. If you had 40% gold backing, that would be $9.6 trillion. There are about 33,000 tons of official gold in the world. So you just divide 9.6 trillion by 33,000 tons and what you get is about $10,000 an ounce. If you had a gold standard with a lower price, that would be deflationary. You’d have to reduce the money supply. That was the mistake that was made in 1925. It did contribute to the Great Depression, and it wasn’t because of gold, it was because they got the price wrong. So to have a gold standard today and not cause another depression, you’d have to have a price around $10,000 an ounce.

Silverstein: So that would be a really big crisis, a disaster scenario?

Rickards: Sure, but we’ve had them with regularity. You know, 1987 — the stock market falls 22% in one day. That would be the equivalent of over 4,000 Dow points. If the Dow went down 400 points it would be all anyone would talk about. Imagine going down 4,000 points. In percentage terms, that’s what happened in 1987. In 1994 you had the Mexican tequila crisis. 1997,98: Asia, Russia, and Long-Term Capital Management. 2000: the dot com bubble. 2007: mortgages. 2008: Lehman, AIG. These things happen with some regularity. I’m not saying it’s going to happen tomorrow, but we shouldn’t be surprised if it does.

What I was covering in my book “The Road to Ruin,” is let’s say it does happen sometime soon, what’s the response function? Because again, central banks… In 1998, Wall Street bailed out a hedge fund. In 2008, the Central Banks bailed out Wall Street, in 2018 who’s going to bail out the Central Banks?

Silverstein: What are you looking at? You look at a lot of predictive analysis, what factor do you think is the most worrisome right now that points to a crisis?