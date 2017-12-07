Blatant Hypocrisy Undermines Our Faith And Confidence In The Seminal Institutions Of Our Federal Government – All News Pipeline by Retired Prosecutor Robert Kirk

Are We Approaching The End Of America As ‘A Nation Of Laws’? Mueller And The Swamp’s Sham Russia Investigation Covers Up The Reality Before Our Eyes Of Real Criminality

“When law and morality contradict each other, the citizen has the cruel alternative of either losing his moral sense or losing his respect for the law.” Frederic Bastiat — French Philosopher

On his radio show for Tuesday, December 5th as heard in the 1st video below, Rush Limbaugh was on fire as he described the deep state hypocrisy that is chomping at the bit to take back the House next year and commence impeachment proceedings against Trump.

Limbaugh’s point is that there was no legal or constitutional basis for appointing the partisan Mueller whose Deep State sham investigation into the fabricated Trump/Russia collusion narrative is nothing but a fishing expedition (ala Scooter Libby) the purpose of which is to gin up a spurious claim of “obstruction of justice” against President Trump as a prelude to removing Trump from office (should they retake the House) or at least to enervate and delegitimize his presidency.

The plain fact is, as anyone with a functioning brain and common sense are well aware, Hillary didn’t lose the election because of some nefarious conspiracy between Trump and Russia to rig the election. No, the Russians did not, against the will of the people, change any votes.

The Hitlerian Hag in the Pantsuit lost the election because in record numbers the unwashed and unredeemed of our country voted. And what repulsed us and caused us to come out in record numbers to vote had nothing to do with Russia. What we voted against was a lying duplicitous influence peddling money grubbing witch who was content to stop at nothing, including compromising our national security through her unsecured email server and the sale of her high office as Secretary of State to enrich herself and her family by influence peddling and money laundering through her family’s sham “charitable” foundation.

Now the Deep State, in tandem with the main stream media, are pushing with unrestrained glee the hoped for next act in this Machiavellian Drama, the unseating of a duly and fairly elected president.

During this past year we have seen obvious evidence of criminality both by the opposition candidate and high government officials. We have seen the investigation of those crimes subverted and ignored all the while being fed the constant harangue from the main stream media and the Bureaucratic Deep State about a sham investigation while ignoring the reality before our eyes of real criminality. That hypocrisy undermines our faith and confidence in the seminal institutions of our Federal Government from which our citizens, in times past, expected impartiality and the rule of law.

The irony is almost too much to bear with Comey, the one who truly did obstruct justice in regard to the Clinton email investigation, playing the part of the martyr while quoting scripture. Meanwhile, Mueller reassigned an FBI Agent named Strzok who was doing some adulterous storking with a female Mueller team member while the two traded disparaging text messages about President Trump. Turns out Strzok was also centrally involved in the rigged Hillary email investigation where Comey decided to usurp the duty of the Attorney General and announce on national TV that no reasonable prosecutor would take the case.

Strzok who also likely helped Comey with the then Director’s redraft of Comey’s Hillary exoneration memo written months before Hillary and the other key witnesses were interviewed, was also the one who interviewed Flynn and obtained Flynn’s inconsistent statement, that Flynn recently plead guilty to. Yet Strzok, who was in charge of the Hillary email investigation, also interviewed Hilly aides Cheryl Mills and Huma Abedin both of whom lied to Strzok claiming they were unaware of Hillary’s private server/email set up. Yet Mueller brought a perjury charge against Flynn. Big surprise – no charges were brought against Mills or Abedin for their perjury.

In his article in American Spectator, Scott McKay sums up his feelings of disgust and revulsion with this level of corruption in our government:

Strzok looks like the man at the center of what can best be described as a the complete collapse of the FBI and the Justice Department’s trustworthiness and credibility, a collapse which is triggering a crisis in the public confidence in the federal government as an institution we consent to have power over us. … This isn’t a banana republic, at least not yet. But it’ll become one on Trump’s watch if the president doesn’t act to put a stop to the runaway corruption in the Justice Department.

McKay goes on to recommend that Trump take executive action by cleaning house, including the firing of Assistant Attorney General Rosenstein and Assistant FBI Director McCabe. Yes, Trump would be fully justified in removing these two Deep State moles. McKay also recommends that Trump give Mueller a few weeks to wrap up the bogus investigation before letting him go. In regard to Mueller, a better approach, and one not fraught with a nuclear level of political fall-out, is to first see if Freedom Watch’s legal efforts to remove Mueller will be successful. Attorney Larry Klayman of Freedom Watch did file a complaint in Federal Court, to do just that – have Mueller removed as Special Counsel.

