“20 Million Could Starve To Death In Coming Months” As Bio-Systems Of Earth Are Imploding

Geoengineering expert Dane Wigington is suing to get NOAA (National Oceanic and Atmosphere Administration) to give up its climate engineering information. But he’s hit a brick wall, and it’s all because the powers that be seek to hide this information from the public for a long as possible.

Wigington contends, “There is no hiding from what’s coming. . . . NOAA is not returning our FOIA’s, Freedom of Information Act requests.” He also says that this has been going on for 70 years, and was ramped up about 20 years ago. “This is the Orwellian world we live in,” said Wigington. A team of attorneys working with GeoengineeringWatch.org and Stop Geoengineering Minnesota is suing to get NOAA to release the information requested.

“They are legally required to give those to our attorneys, and they are not doing that. In fact, NOAA, in essence, flipped us the middle finger by sending back FOIA’s saying they know nothing about any sort of weather modification anywhere ever. Think how absurd this is when there are 300 regional weather modification programs that NOAA is required to sign off on every single year (in the contiguous 48 states). They are denying all of it. This is the biggest cover-up in human history, with the largest most extensive operation in history, with the cooperation of governments around the globe. That is not speculation. You have to look and understand the gravity of the situation that is unfolding. Countries around the globe, whatever you are focused on, if it’s not saving the life support systems of the planet, everything else amounts to arranging deck chairs on the Titanic. . . . This is the single most destructive endeavor ever launched by the human race. Mathematically, it’s the greatest threat we face short of nuclear catastrophe.” –Dane Wigington

According to USA Watch Dog, Wigington contends that the situation is much worse than most yet understand and climate engineering (not to be confused with the propagated and manufactured climate change which was invented in 1998 to cover this up as a “solution” to climate change) is a primary causal factor. Wigington explains, “Our situation is far more dire and immediate than anyone yet comprehends, and climate engineering is making it worse, not better. Official statistics say 20 million people could starve in the coming months, and that number will increase exponentially. The biosystems of the planet are imploding.”

“They (many disinformation sources) have to control the message, they almost exclusively use the term ‘chemtrails’ because that term leads to a dead end (conspiracy theory and hoax definitions). It’s not a scientific term, and they want us to use that term. You don’t see them using the geoengineering, climate engineering, solar radiation management and aerosol injection term because they (mainstream media and disinformation sources) don’t want people to understand the legitimacy of this issue. Why the Senate hearings? Because the elephant in the room is now all but impossible to hide, and they are trying to pacify populations until the last possible moment. They want to tell the population what they want to hear–that this is only a proposal… We have massive toxic aerosol, heavy metal spraying in our atmosphere that could not be more visible. It’s blotting out the sun. . . . These programs are completely out of control. . . .We are on the road to planetary omnicide. Climate engineering is the greatest and most immediate assault we face. Climate engineering, look at it like this, like the pharmaceutical approach to planet earth. Hide the symptoms even if you are making the overall situation exponentially worse. That’s what they are doing. We have had these radical whiplash weather scenarios where it goes from 80 to 90 degrees to snow in a day or two. This weather whiplash is not natural in any way, shape or form.”

It’s time to prepare for what’s coming. Learn to grow your own food and be self-sufficient. It could make all the difference.

