Your Crypto Wallets Can NOT Be Found – Until Someone Finds Them: Crypto-Mining Exchange Confirms It Was Hacked by Rory – The Daily Coin

We have been saying to avoid these online “currencies”. If it is online it is known. If it is online, it can be found, it can be hacked. With $50 million in bitcoins stolen – and no way of tracking the thief and no one to report the crime – what’s a person to do? Simply wait for the $50 million to resurface – oh no, that will do the people no good who lost their bitcoins as it would be impossible to track it back to the rightful owner – you know, being on a completely “open, trust system” there is no need to show something as silly as ownership.

I feel for the people that have lost their a small fortune and offer this – today is Gold Coin Wednesday and you can still be part of the changing paradigm if you take your last $50 and put it into physical gold coins or bars and keep it offline, off grid, decentralized and only trust system left – yourself and some of your family.

We have felt all along the whole crypto circus is nothing more than a ploy and a distraction, to keep people away from truly decentralized, off grid and secure money on the planet – physical gold and silver. But, people believe what they believe.

