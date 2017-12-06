World War III Is Over (If You Want It) Video – Corbett Report

We may be looking at the echoes of WWI, but we are no mere shadows consigned to observe the events taking place around us. We are conscious actors with the ability to give our identities over to the next “great” war cause, or to retain our humanity and refuse to give in. And make no mistake: your choice does make a difference.

This is an excerpt from “Echoes of WWI: China, the US, and the Next ‘Great’ War,” delivered at the Open Mind Conference in Copenhagen, Denmark in September 2017.

Watch the 1+ hour version – https://www.corbettreport.com/episode-320-echoes-of-wwi-china-the-us-and-the-next-great-war/



Video Source

loading...

Sharing is caring!