UFO SECRECY MEDIA CENSORSHIP & FALSE LIGHT! ( Video)

UFO SECRECY MEDIA CENSORSHIP & FALSE LIGHT! DARK JOURNALIST GIGI YOUNG & ALEXANDRA BRUCE Video

Dark Journalist Daniel Liszt, Intuitive Coach Gigi Young and Forbidden Knowledge TV’s Alexandra Bruce go deep into the Wall of Secrecy around topics that are shrouded in intrigue like UFOs, Esoteric Spirituality, Atlantis, Egyptian Magic, Mystery Schools and more! The complete lack of transparency from Mainstream Media on these important issues is designed to perpetuate a state of limited consciousness and keep the general populace subjugated to false narratives.

Sovereign Spirituality

Gigi has pioneered the process of “Sovereign Spirituality’ that promotes individual responsibility instead of reliance on a guru or a system of teachings. Her deep experiential knowledge of the UFO question gives her a unique perspective on the controversial subject.



Video Source

