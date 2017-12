Tech Warlords Rigged US Elections Video – AIM

The election rigging was so profound that we wanted our YouTube audience to be fully aware of how it worked – so that it can never happen again under the watchful eye of patriots. We only mention this briefly in this audio, but have outlined the crime in two citizen intelligence reports below that explain how Facebook and Google worked within the White House to try to get their gal Hillary in office.



