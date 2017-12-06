Stolen History | Tom Woods and Stefan Molyneux Video

The historical ignorance of those want want to run the lives of others is as jaw-dropping as it is ignorant. Stefan Molyneux and Tom Woods discuss economic and historical facts which often get overlooked, obfuscated or denied when leftists promote the socialist agenda.

Dr. Tom Woods is a senior fellow at the Mises Institute and the host of The Tom Woods Show. Dr. Woods is a New York Times bestselling author and has published twelve books including most recently “Real Dissent: A Libertarian Sets Fire to the Index Card of Allowable Opinion,” “Rollback: Repealing Big Government Before the Coming Fiscal Collapse” and “Nullification: How to Resist Federal Tyranny in the 21st Century.”



Video Source

loading...

Sharing is caring!