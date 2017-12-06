Something Big Is Happening In DC While Everyone Is Distracted By President Trump’s Jerusalem Decision By Susan Duclos – All News PipeLine

While liberals on social media and the mainstream media are distracted by, and literally having a meltdown over President Trump’s decision to publicly acknowledge Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, and that plans are being made to finally move the U.S. embassy to Jerusalem, both actions aligning with the “Jerusalem Embassy Act of 1995,” during Clinton’s presidency, something big is happening in Washington DC.

As anyone not living under a rock are aware of, President Trump likes to tweet, usually causing the media to cry out in outrage and dedicate a whole news cycle to his social media statements, but this morning instead of weighing in on a variety of topics and offering his colorful opinions, at 10:00 am ET, he tweeted one statement, in caps, “MAKE AMERICAN GREAT AGAIN.”

While that was Trump’s campaign war cry and we have seen him and his son Don Jr. often tweet opinions using the #MAGA hashtag, this limited tweet, without an opinion on any actual news item along with the statement is notable for a variety of reasons. First it came out right after a short Fox 5 local report about unusual activity occurring in Washington DC and Prince William County, Virginia, which includes multiple federal agencies, included but not limited to The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Federal Bureau of Investigation, along with local law enforcement agencies, with what is described as a “police presence” in VA. According to the report “exact locations of activity have not been released nor have the nature of the operations.”

Via other sources we know that this activity is court authorized, and that the VA police presence is believed to be gang-related, which makes sense since Fairfax County, which neighbors Prince William, has been reported to hold 1,400 MS-13 members, according to the Daily Caller.

Another report, published just a minute before the President’s MAGA tweet, details comments Circa’s Sara Carter made about a huge shakeup that is coming as she reveals that out of the 27 active and open investigations being conducted by the DOJ into leaks of classified information to the press for “political motive,” some of them are directly related to the FBI, and she has learned that members of the FBI have had to take lie-detector tests.

“This is a big investigation. What I know is that they have been running polygraphs on people within the FBI. They are looking for leakers and a lot more information is gonna come out. I think there’s going to be a shakeup,” she said.

As we have noted on a number of occasions, President Trump quite often gives clues, hints at what is coming, sometimes months in advance and sometimes days, and on December 3rd, as Stefan Stanford reported, the President specifically highlighted that “After years of Comey, with the phony and dishonest Clinton investigation (and more) running the FBI, its reputation is in Tatters – worst in History! But fear not, we will bring it back to greatness.” Following that on the same day, Trump said “Report: ANTI-TRUMP FBI AGENT LED CLINTON EMAIL PROBE” Now it all starts to make sense!”

His reference was to Peter Strzok, an FBI agent that Robert Mueller has demoted after discovering his anti-Trump texts to his mistress, then Mueller refused to come clean with Congress about the reason for his transfer off the Mueller team. Since that bombshell dropped, much more information has been discovered not only about his bias against the President, but that he played key roles in several major controversial scandals and investigations, such as the Hillary Clinton email server investigation, as well as being behind the key change in wording by former FBI director James Comey, calling Clinton’s actions “extremely careless,” instead of the original wording of “grossly negligent” which could have caused Clinton to suffer legal ramifications under federal law.

