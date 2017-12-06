PROOF: WALL STREET WOULD LOVE TO COLLUDE TO DESTROY BITCOIN & GOLD Video – SGTReport

Tuesday, December 5th provided yet more hard evidence of Wall Street’s epic criminality, first came another $1.5 BILLION in notional gold thrown as the market to bring the price down to 4-month lows, while at the same exact time, Wall Street shorts dragged GBTC, the over the counter BTC fund, down 25% intraday while the actual price of BTC was up nearly 5% all day long. It’s more proof that not only can Wall Street NOT be trusted, the criminals on the Street would LOVE to destroy the free market in Bitcoin through the Bitcoin futures market which launches December 10th.



