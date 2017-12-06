The Manufacturing Situation In The US Is Much Worse Than Originally Thought (Video)
The Manufacturing Situation In The US Is Much Worse Than Originally Thought Video – X22 Report
Manufacturing in the US is a lot worse than originally thought. 70% of manufacturing has been shipped overseas and we now import more than we export. This was by design by the central bankers. Bank Of America says that every-time the market declined the central banks stepped it and propped it up. The entire economy is run by the central bank it is not an open free economy or market.