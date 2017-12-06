Lynnette Zang: Ultimately They Need the Markets to Implode by Greg Hunter – USA Watchdog

Market analyst Lynette Zang says even with the new tax cuts passed in Congress, the market looks like “it’s running out of steam.” Zang explains, “I have been noticing in the past month some pattern shifts that would indicate to me the market is struggling and breaking down. So, these tax cuts make earnings per share look a lot better and also brings back a lot of funds. . . . The CEOs are saying that money will go into share buybacks, and they need to because that is shifting. . . . Corporate buy backs are actually breaking down.”

Zang says ever since the 2008 meltdown, the elite have just been buying time to set up a debt reset. Zang charges, “I am 100% certain we are in the middle of a money standard shift. Ultimately, they need the markets to implode. . . . In 2008, the debt based system broke. It died, it was done. The central banks, globally, put it on life support, and they have to create a new system. In my opinion, they want us cashless, and they want everything in digital form. They want to dematerialize wealth at least for the masses. I am 100% certain that this Bitcoin craze, and all of this, is about getting people used to digital currencies. So, when they shift us from the debt based system to the digital system, we are more comfortable with it and more familiar with it.”

Zang says don’t expect the central banks to simply give up power. Zang contends, “They are not going to give up their power just like that. We’ve had a great run, and now it’s your turn. Hey, population, yes, we’ve taken 96% of your wealth, but here we’re going to let you have this piece. It doesn’t work like that. The system doesn’t work like that.”

Continue Reading / USA Watchdog>>>