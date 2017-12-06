Imports From China Hit Record High As U.S. Trade Deficit Continues To Explode by Michael Snyder – The Economic Collapse Blog

It should upset you that virtually everything stocking the shelves of our major retailers seems to have been made somewhere else. As a nation, we are consuming far more wealth than we are producing, and that is a recipe for national economic suicide. This week we learned that imports from China hit an all-time record high in October, and that was one of the primary reasons why our trade deficit hit a staggering 48.7 billion dollars during that month. Year after year we buy far more stuff from the rest of the world than they buy from us, and this is systematically impoverishing us.

Let me put this another way. The amount of money that leaves our country each month is far greater than the amount of money that comes into it. When you grasp this concept, it becomes easy to understand why major exporting nations such as China have become so wealthy, and why we are drowning in debt.

Sadly, most Americans don’t understand the trade deficit, and so they don’t understand how important news like this really is. The following comes from Bloomberg…

The U.S. trade deficit widened in October to a nine-month high on record imports that reflect steady domestic demand, Commerce Department data showed Tuesday. The surge in imports probably reflected merchants preparing for the holiday-shopping season. Consumer goods imports increased almost $800 million, including a $303 million gain in cell phones and other household goods, as well as more inbound shipments of furniture, appliances, toys and clothing.

Since China joined the WTO in 2001, the United States has lost more than 70,000 manufacturing facilities and millions of good paying manufacturing jobs. Formerly great manufacturing cities such as Detroit now resemble war zones, but until Donald Trump came along nobody seemed to really care very much about what was happening.

Of course the Chinese are going to keep taking advantage of us for as long as they can. They slap all sorts of tariffs and fees on our goods, and meanwhile we allow them to flood our shores with their products. As a result, our trade deficit with China keeps hitting record high after record high…

