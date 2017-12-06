Greenspan on Bitcoin, Gold, Weimar & Crypto Video – Junius Maltby

Ron Paul has written about competitive currencies. We need currency that competes with the valueless, inflated USD / Federal Reserve Note. The USD is fading, the Yen, Yuan, Ruble, Rupee, Euro, Pound, all fading. Governments hate competition, without their monopoly of currency issuance and their FORCE and LAWS to control the herd, they lose the ability to TAX through inflation. Could crypto with Gold, bring down the fiat empire?



Video Source

loading...

Sharing is caring!