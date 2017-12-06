Is Gen HR McMaster Deep State’s White House Spy? Video – Bill Still

The original story is derived from a story first published on Monday by “The Intercept”.

The source of the allegations against Gen. McMaster is a retired CIA officer reportedly working with Blackwater founder Erik Prince – probably the most respected private security firm.

The retired CIA agent’s name is John R. Maguire. Reportedly, he and Prince have been pitching the White House to hire them as a global, private spy network for the President because the current CIA Director, Mike Pompeo cannot rely on the intelligence that Obama holdovers within CIA are giving him for the President’s Daily Brief.



According to the Intercept:

“Maguire told at least two people that National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster, in coordination with a top official at the National Security Agency, authorized surveillance of Steven Bannon and Trump family members, including Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump.

“[Maguire] also had evidence McMaster used a burner phone to send information gathered through the surveillance to a facility in Cyprus owned by George Soros.”

I’m sure we’ll be hearing more on this story shortly.

