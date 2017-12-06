You Can’t Handle A Tax Cut by Jesse – Jesse’s Crossroads Cafe’

“The gods are deaf when we pray to them, their fire

Recoils from our offering, their birds of omen

Have no cry of comfort, for they are gorged

With the thick blood of the dead. O my son,

These are no trifles! Think. All men make mistakes,

But a good man yields when he knows his course is wrong,

And repairs the evil. The only real crime is pride.” Sophocles, Antigone “I think it would be nice just tonight to just acknowledge that this tax cut is really not for the middle class; it’s for the rich. And that whole thing about higher wages, well, it’s a good selling point, but we know companies don’t just give higher wages — they don’t just give away higher wages just because they have more money. Corporations are sitting on a lot of money. They are sitting on a lot of profits now — I don’t see wages going up.” Senator Sherrod Brown (D) “I think not having the estate tax recognizes the people that are investing. As opposed to those that are just spending every darn penny they have, whether it’s on booze or women or movies.” Senator Chuck Grassley (R)

I think Chuck forgot about healthcare, food, rent, and education. The kinds of little details and modern problems that are not a problem for the elite living within the Washington power bubble.

Apparently some think that only corporations and the already wealthy are smart enough to handle any extra cash. Deserving. The rest can wait for the trickle down effect. And keep waiting.

And you thought you number one on Orange Donny’s priority list. This guy and his entourage is all circuses and no bread. It’s a club, and you aren’t in it.

Don’t feel badly if you were taken in. Look how many people were bamboozled by Obama, and the heart of big money clubbiness, Hillary.

Stocks were in rally mode this morning, and there was the usual heavy-handed hit on the precious metals in late London trading and the opening of the Comex.

loading...

Sharing is caring!