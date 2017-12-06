BITCOIN HITS $14,000, CRASH AHEAD | Steve St. Angelo Video – Silver Doctors

Steve St. Angelo from SRSRoccoReport tells Silver Doctors a crypto collapse is just a few months away.

St. Angelo says oil runs the world, and the oil industry is “being cannibalized just to stay alive.” He notes stocks, bonds, and real estate get their value from burning energy in the future, while a gold or silver coin bought today, received its value from burning energy in the past. If there’s an energy crisis, stocks, bonds, real estate will suffer, while gold and silver will increase in value.



Video Source

St. Angelo says central banks do not have complete control of silver prices. Silver prices are based upon the cost of production, he believes. For this reason, he does not see silver falling much further.

The cryptocurrency market is going to crash soon, St. Angelo predicts. Stay tuned to hear about the red flags that are convincing St. Angelo a crypto collapse is just a few months away.

