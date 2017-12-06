Begin The Countdown, The Cabal Just Signalled They Are About To Do Something (Video)
Mueller suspended an FBI agent not because he is anti-Trump but because he leaked classified info to the corporate media. Mueller is now going after Trump account in Duetsche Bank. Mueller’s investigation has already cost the taxpayers approximately 7 million dollars. Russia declares 9 media outlets foreign entities. NK missile which can reach anywhere in the world broke apart in flight. The patriot missile system did not hit the Houthi missiles that were fired at Saudi Arabia. The cabal is making a case of why the US needs to stay in Syria.