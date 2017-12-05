Zepp-LaRouche in China: The Belt & Road and a Dialogue of Cultures Based on Their Higher Expressions from LaRouche PAC

Helga Zepp-LaRouche was one of the keynote speakers in a Nov. 29 conference in Zhuhai, Guangdong, the 21st Century Maritime Silk Road Forum, on International Communication and Chinese (Guangdong) Companies Going Global. The Forum was organized by the provincial government of Guangdong and addressed by federal and regional government representatives, leaders of the business community, and various institutional speakers from China, Asia, the U.S., Europe and Africa. The conference was clearly inspired by the “Spirit of the New Silk Road” and an atmosphere of optimistic take-off, so almost totally lacking in the West.

Zepp-LaRouche’s speech, with the title “The Belt and Road Initiative and the Dialogue of Cultures based on their higher Expressions,” was well received.

Part of the Forum program was the visit to the Zhuhai City Planning Center, an exhibition of the grand design behind the industrial zones of Zhuhai and the surrounding region, “city-planning at its best,” as one of the participants commented. The exhibition reflects exactly the principles outlined by Lyndon LaRouche concerning modular principles, uniting maximum efficiency with humane conditions and architectural beauty.

Continue Reading / LaRouche PAC>>>

loading...

Sharing is caring!