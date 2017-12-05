US Supreme Court Allows Trump’s Travel Ban to Take Full Effect by – The Anti-Media

The open-ended ban, announced in September, targets people from Iran, Libya, Syria, Yemen, Somalia, Chad and North Korea.

(MEE) — The US Supreme Court ruled on Monday to allow President Donald Trump’s travel ban on several Muslim-majority countries to go into full effect.

The court, with two of the nine justices dissenting, granted the US administration’s request to lift two injunctions imposed by lower courts that had partially blocked the ban.

The open-ended ban, announced in September, targets people from Iran, Libya, Syria, Yemen, Somalia, Chad and North Korea, as well as certain government officials from Venezuela.

It was the latest version of the “Muslim ban” that had previously targeted six Muslim-majority countries, but had been restricted by the Supreme Court.

Trump had promised as a candidate “a total and complete shutdown of Muslims entering the United States.”

Translation: The #MuslimBan is now back in effect pending appellate oral arguments and decisions on December 6th (9th Cir.) and December 8th (4th Cir.) pic.twitter.com/aOruDGswYz — Shayan Modarres Esq. (@shayanmodarres) December 4, 2017

Lifting the injunctions does not mean that the legal battle is over. The high court has allowed the ban to go into effect, but legal proceedings over the constitutionality of the executive order will continue in the lower courts.

The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), one of the rights groups leading the fight against the “Muslim ban,” stressed that Monday’s ruling is not on the legality of the executive order, saying that the measure will be ultimately struck down.

“To Muslims in the United States, those kept apart from loved ones by the ban, and everyone who cherishes religious equality, we stand with you. We continue to fight for freedom and equality and for those who are unfairly being separated from their loved ones. #NoMuslimBanEver,” the rights group said in a tweet.

Justices Ruth Ginsburg and Sonia Sotomayor, appointed respectively by Bill Clinton and Barack Obama, dissented to Monday’s ruling.

‘Devastating blow’

Jasmin Samy, the civil rights director of the Council on American Islamic Relations (CAIR) in Washington State, called Monday’s decision a “devastating blow”.

She said the executive order has brought fear and instability to Muslim communities across the country.

“It’s not done yet,” Samy told Middle East Eye. “We’re going to continue to go to courts and organise in our communities. We will continue that fight of ‘No Muslim ban ever.’”

While lower courts have blocked Trump’s executive orders targeting travelers from Muslim-majority countries, the Supreme Court has twice decided to at least partially lift the suspension of the bans.

