UPDATE: After A Nationwide Uproar, Baby Elijah Is Now Home With Mom And Dad by Michael Snyder

I love it when a tragic story has a happy ending. Last week I told you all about a mother and a father here in north Idaho that had their newborn child taken away by government bureaucrats right after it was born. The mother has cerebral palsy, but the truth is that there was absolutely no reason to take that child away from the parents. In addition to both parents being there, a grandfather also lives in the home, and so there would be plenty of care for the little one. Well, the good news is that Baby Elijah was restored to Mom and Dad on Friday. The battle is not over yet, but for the moment this is a major victory.

I would have updated you guys in sooner, but I just got back from a campaign trip down to Boise. The following is the update that was posted on Health Freedom Idaho’s Facebook page…

We had the first taste of victory and justice as it was decided by the court that baby Elijah could go home!!!

I arrived at the courthouse for the shelter hearing today ready for a long day of waiting through testimony. To my surprise the doors of the courtroom opened after only about 20 to 30 minutes of court being in session. We had the first taste of victory and justice as it was decided by the court that baby Elijah could go home with his mom (Diamond) and dad (Ari) TODAY!

I witnessed the pure joy on Diamond’s face as she was wheeled out of the courtroom knowing that she would be able to hold, nurse, and bond with her baby today. The church members, friends, and family cheered, hugged, and cried as the news spread through those of us that had hunkered down for the long haul. The news came so quickly that it took a moment for it to all sink in and then people went into action and planning. There was an excited shout, “We have to get the carseat!”

I have witnessed an incredibly supportive church family lead by pastor Brenden Biggs. Under his direction, the church had come together with a plan of 24 hour assistance for the family and the court agreed. According to state statute, the longest that this agreement can be in place is 3 months.

