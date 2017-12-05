Media Refuses to Report on Proven Trump Collusion—Because It’s Not With Russia by Matt Agorist – The Free Thought Project

Trump collusion with a foreign terrorist regime who he directly profits from and deals with is proven—but it’s not Russia, so corporate media is silent.

In Russia, there are free speech zones, gays are persecuted, and speaking out against the state is often met with police brutality — just ask the activist band Pussy Riot. Vladimir Putin is no hero. That being said, however, on a larger scale, Putin is not attempting to build an empire, he is not destabilizing the Middle East and installing dictators, he’s not funding ISIS, and he tends to resist moves by the globalists that are harmful to the well-being of the Russian people and their money.

Saudi Arabia, on the other hand, is destabilizing the Middle East, they are funding terrorism, they are carrying out the wholesale slaughter of innocents and genocide in Yemen and when it comes to reporting on these crimes, corporate media at large is utterly and irresponsibly silent.

This irresponsible reporting by corporate media has led to a frenzy of disinformation filling the digital airwaves of entirely unprovable Russian collusion in the 2016 election. If the media was so hell-bent on ousting President Donald Trump’s corruption, why then are they only reporting on the non-existent evidence of Trump-Russia collusion while ignoring the mountain of evidence proving his collusion with the largest state sponsor of terrorism in the world?

If corporate media were actually interested in exposing the alleged crimes of Trump, then why are they spending so much time faking headlines and lying about Russia when they could easily expose his ties to terrorists in Saudi Arabia?

Since Trump has gotten into office, he’s proven to America that he has no intention of making America great again. Every step forward he takes, like halting the flow of cash from the CIA to ISIS, he takes several more steps back.

His foreign policy, like that of his predecessors, does not fight terror. In fact, it does the opposite by creating blowback, thus ensuring the future and endless creation of terrorists for years to come.

Bombing Syria actually got him praised by the very media who claims Russia helped Trump get elected.

Even if a smoking gun comes out and one day proves that Putin and Trump colluded to steal the election, would it really change anything?

Just like his predecessor, Barack Obama, and just like Clinton would’ve done, Trump cozied up to Saudi Arabia once he got elected and is carrying out the agenda of the neocon deep state dead set on provoking war.

To see how overt this Saudi Trump collusion actually is, we need only look at his stance on Saudi Arabia before he was elected.

While speaking with supporters at a campaign event in Bluffton, South Carolina in 2016, then-Republican presidential front-runner Donald Trump said if he is elected “you will find out who really knocked down the World Trade Center.”

“It wasn’t the Iraqis,” Trump said.

“You may find it’s the Saudis.”

Trump was referencing the fact 15 out of the 19 hijackers on 9/11 were from Saudi Arabia. He also, somehow, had knowledge of what was in the 28 pages that would be declassified a few months later in July.

Trump went on to say the government has “papers…that are very secret” which may implicate the Saudis.

Before he was elected, Americans did find out that the 28 pages proved the United States governmentknew the Saudi Arabian government had a hand in and supported the terrorists who carried out the attacks on 9/11 — and covered it up.

READ MORE: “In Violation of Int’l Law” — Russia Deploys Cruise Missile Frigate in Response to Syrian Strike

“You will find out,” Trump said.

However, after he was elected, the only thing we’ve found out from Trump in regard to Saudi terrorism is his unwavering and overtly nefarious love of the terrorist nation.

Speaking to the New York Times last year, as the Intercept notes, Trump claimed that, without U.S. support and protection, “Saudi Arabia wouldn’t exist for very long.” The real problem, he continued, was that the Saudis are “a money machine …and yet they don’t reimburse us the way we should be reimbursed.” Asked if he would be willing to “stop buying oil from the Saudis” if they refused to pull their weight, Trump responded: “Oh yeah, sure. I would do that.”

Not surprisingly—he didn’t do that.

After going from implicating them in the worst terror attack ever to take place on US soil, Donald Trump is now best buds with the terrorist regime in Saudi Arabia. In fact, in May, Trump “completed largest single arms deal in US history, negotiating a package totaling more than $109.7 billion.”

In Saudi Arabia @POTUS has just completed largest single arms deal in US history, negotiating a package totaling more than $109.7 billion — Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) May 20, 2017

Tis quite amazing what being president of the United States can do to a person’s integrity. But those of us who’ve been paying attention saw this coming a mile away. Just like George W. Bush and Barack Obama did, Trump bowed down to his Saudi masters.

While he showed the opposite of collusion with Russia by recommending sanctions against them—a de facto act of war—his collusion with the Saudi regime first became evident during his travel ban earlier this year.

Out of the 43 people who carried out terrorist attacks on US soil, only three of them came from the seven countries on Trump’s list — the other 40 terrorists came from countries who were not banned.

This handful of attacks on American soil hardly justifies restricting the travel from these countries once we look at the countries Trump did not ban — which are responsible for 93% of all terrorism in the United States causing death on a massive scale, including Saudi Arabia.

The majority of the 40 terrorists were from Saudi Arabia, while the others were from Pakistan, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, Kyrgyzstan, Kuwait, Nigeria, Afghanistan, Lebanon and Guinea.

As the Free Thought Project previously reported, during his campaign Trump registered eight companiestied to hotel interests in Saudi Arabia alone. And, in 2001, the alleged Saudi-hating Trump sold an entire floor of Trump Tower to the Saudis for $4.5 million.

Trump is openly showing favoritism toward, colluding with, has financial ties to, and sold billions in weapons to the terrorist nation of Saudi Arabia — yet the media still remains focused on unprovable Russian collusion. Make no mistake that this is deliberate.

While the media uses fairy tales of Russian election hacking to distract, Trump is proving to be just like all of his predecessors — fooling people into thinking he’s ‘MAGA’ while bowing down to the military-industrial complex. All the while, his ostensible resistance is rendered impotent by buying into lies deliberately devised to keep them from seeing the reality that he is no different than Obama or Clinton.

Source Link – The Free Thought Project

Matt Agorist is an honorably discharged veteran of the USMC and former intelligence operator directly tasked by the NSA. This prior experience gives him unique insight into the world of government corruption and the American police state. Agorist has been an independent journalist for over a decade and has been featured on mainstream networks around the world. Agorist is also the Editor at Large at the Free Thought Project. Follow @MattAgorist on Twitter Steemit , and now on Facebook.

loading...

Sharing is caring!