Kazakhstan – The Golden Bridge Between Russia and China

If you look at a map of Russia or China you will see Kazakhstan sits exactly between the two countries. These nations are all part of the BRICS, SCO that are creating the 21st Century Eastern economic alliances and while moving away from Western influence.

Kazakhstan is an integral part of the gold story going forward. Not only has she been adding gold to her reserves for the past 5 plus years she produces a lot of gold and, equally as important, smelts a lot of Russian and Chinese gold. Kazakhstan is one of those nations you rarely hear anything about, but their economy is growing like a weed. Their importance is almost nonexistent in the West but is on the cutting edge from an Eastern perspective.

Sitting on some of the more important natural resources, natural gas, gold, rare earths and a great many more, Kazakhstan’s economy has the potential to continue to grow for decades to come. These resources will fuel the BRI infrastructure project that is already being developed. If the economy doesn’t continue to grow it will stabilize at an elevated level from where the economy was just a few years ago. Good times for a lot more people dead ahead.

The Kazakhstan’s economy expanded 4.3 percent year-on-year in January-September of 2017, compared to a 0.4 percent growth in the same period a year ago. GDP Annual Growth Rate in Kazakhstan averaged 4.97 percent from 1995 until 2017, reaching an all time high of 14.10 percent in the second quarter of 2001 and a record low of -9.20 percent in the third quarter of 1995. Source Click Chart to Enlarge

Kazakhstan is also responsible for most of the worlds uranium. They produce and smelt for Russia and their uranium production is so important to the world that earlier today she announced a 20% reduction in output over the next three years and two of the largest uranium mining stocks went up between 12% and 14%.

The importance of gold to Kazakhstan can not be understated. If you remember in February 2016 the Chairman of the Board of Directors for the Kazakhstan International Financial Center went to the Shanghai Gold Exchange for the specific purpose to discuss gold trade along the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) – at the time it was called the New Silk Road.

At noon on 26 February 2016 a group led by Kairat Kelimbetov, President of the Astana International Financial Center and former President of the National Bank of Kazakhstan, visited the Shanghai Gold Exchange and held talks with President Jiao Jinpu. Both parties reached consensus on strengthening cooperation and seeking development in the gold market under the “One Belt One Road” project. Zuo Qihan, Kazakhstan consulate general in Shanghai, Shen Gang, Vice General Manager of the Exchange and Zhuang Xiao, CTO, attended the meeting. Source

Small country, rarely discussed and vital to the global economy! It wouldn’t be surprising to see this nation become a gold hub for trade settlement between the BRICS, BRI or other economic alliances currently developing. If she is or is not one of the gold hubs of the future Kazakhstan is most certainly positioning themselves for a future that includes gold. As we stated earlier Kazakhstan has been adding to their gold reserves for more than 5 years and it doesn’t show any sign of letting up.

As of October 2017, the Central Bank of Kazakhstan has added gold to her reserves 61 months in a row, five more than Joe Dimaggio famous 56 game hitting streak!

The National Bank of Kazakhstan added 60,000 ounces of gold to her reserves in October 2017. Source

With this latest addition to their gold reserves, Kazakhstan is now just behind the United Kingdom in global gold reserves coming in at number 18 and moving higher and higher each and every month.

