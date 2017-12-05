Andy Schectman–Anomalies in Metals Markets Persist Video – Financial Survival Network

Andy Schectman runs one of the most trusted companies in the bullion space. He’s confident that the numerous anomalies popping up in the metals markets spell big profits down the road. Things like Palladium selling for more than Platinum. Numistmatic coins selling at par to bullion. And many others. Markets tend to normalize over time and that means profits will result.



