Americans Are Being Told to Surrender Their Guns By Jason Hanson

This week’s must-read articles touch on many topics that are close to my heart: Second Amendment rights… better home security… privacy from the government… preparing for global warfare… and striving to be more self-sufficient.

1. Hawaii Police Order People With Medical Pot to Surrender Guns to the State

Wherever you stand on the issue of medical marijuana, it should absolutely alarm you that a United States law enforcement entity is trying to coerce American citizens into giving up their Second Amendment rights.

Back in February, we ran an article discussing whether convicted felons should have the right to bear arms, and it sparked quite a lively debate. So now let me ask you, should a nonfelon following all laws in their jurisdiction who has been prescribed medical marijuana by their doctor lose the right to own firearms?

2. The Best Way to Make Your Home Safer: Act Like a Common Criminal

I know this might sound crazy, but hear me out…

One of the smartest (and easiest) things you can do to increase the security on your home is to act like a burglar and assess your locks to see if they’re up to snuff. (I hate to break it to you — they probably aren’t.)

Now, in order to perform this simple test, you’ll need to know how to pick a lock. Even if you’ve never tried to do it before, I bet I can teach you how to pick virtually ANY household lock in under 30 seconds.

3. True Dangers Posed by North Korea

Yesterday, officials confirmed that what the commercial airline crew of Cathay Pacific Flight 893 witnessed last Wednesday on their flight from San Francisco to Hong Kong was indeed an intercontinental ballistic missile launched by North Korea.

The Hwasong-15 missile is the largest (and farthest-flying) projectile the secretive nation has tested thus far. According to the piece above from SHTFplan.com, this latest launch has caused several experts to reverse their opinion that North Korea doesn’t have the firepower to hit the continental U.S.

