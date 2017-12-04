Something The Cabal Never Saw Coming That Will Shatter Their Entire Plan (Video)

The corporate media are being caught in their own lies. The Mueller investigation has failed, the cabal just doesn’t know it yet. The charges against Flynn are meaningless and do not prove collusion with Russia. The cabal is doing everything they can to stop the flow of information, they are afraid of a free press. Mattis confirms that the arming of the YPG is coming to end, the cabal has lost Syria.

X22 Report

Dave’s Bio: I am 49 years old and I have children. I lived in NY and I was there for 911 and the North East blackout. I lost my job in 2008 and was laid off. Since 2008 I have been prepping. My wife, kids and I try to eat organic and we try to avoid all chemicals in foods. We make our own bread, food and pizza from scratch. I have a technology background and have worked for large financial institutions. My main job was securing the systems from viruses and hackers and maintaining the trading systems so the money flowed from system to system. I have tried talking to friends and relatives about what was going on but every time I talked about the government, FED and the economic collapse they looked at me like I was crazy. I decided to start a website and broadcast to the world what was going on. I didn’t really think that anyone would really listen to what I was saying when I started it was just a way to get the word out and get it off my chest. I realized as the cost of everything continually increases it is getting harder and harder to live the life of my parents and grandparents. I realized if we all don’t do something our children will not have the opportunities and freedoms the way the founding fathers envisioned.