Paul Craig Roberts And Peter Boockvar Weigh In Republican Tax Plan And Its Impact

Today former US Treasury Secretary Paul Craig Roberts and Peter Boockvar weighed in on the Republican tax plan and its impact.

December 4 ( King World News ) – Let’s start with the succinct note from Peter Boockvar below:

As we all try to figure out what the profit and growth implications are of the upcoming passage of a tax bill, the only analysis from Wall Street I’ve seen so far on earnings per share is an all else equal calculation of a lower tax rate. We need to widen the analysis. In Q3, companies paid out $7 Trillion of wages and salaries to the private sector. Thus, in the context of tight labor markets that will get tighter, a 1% raise would be an additional $70b of costs.

With respect to the prospect of higher interest rates and quicker economic growth, US companies have $13.5 Trillion of total debt and thus a 100 bp increase in the cost of interest expense is $135b. On the top line revenue side, we’ll see how companies immediately respond to the encouragement to ramp up capital spending. The decision on where to locate plant and equipment on a lower tax rate will take years to play out in its impact. On the individual side, we’ll see how high income earners and spenders in 1/3 of the US economy (California, New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Illinois and Massachusetts) respond to higher taxes and how many move out.

Former US Treasury Secretary weighs in…

Former U.S. Treasury Secretary Paul Craig Roberts had this to say about the situation: I deplore the tax cut that has passed Congress. It is not an economic policy tax cut, and it has nothing whatsoever to do with supply-side economics. The entire purpose is to raise equity prices by providing equity owners with more capital gains and dividends. In other words, it is legislation that makes equity owners richer, thus further polarizing society into a vast arena of poverty and near-poverty and the One Percent, or more precisely a fraction of the One Percent wallowing in billions of dollars. Unless our rulers can continue to control the explanations, the tax cut edges us closer to revolution resulting from complete distrust of government…

