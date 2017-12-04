Kimber Ultra Carry II SP by Pat Cascio – Survival Blog

In this article, we’ll take a close look at the Kimber Ultra Carry II SP 1911. This is one of the smallest 1911 based handguns chambered in .45 ACP on the market.

Limited, Discontinued Splash 1911

I’m sad to say, it appears that Kimber has discontinued this particular base model 1911 and gone to some upper crust, more costly, smaller 1911s. It’s too bad! The gun under review here is the Ultra Carry II SP, and the SP stands for “Splash”. It was a limited product run available for sale at a SHOT Show a few years ago. I believe these guns were done up in five different “Splash” colored frames. They were, if the information I received was correct, limited to only 300 guns in each color. The sample I have has a “Splash” of red on the anodized aluminum frame.

An 1911 in .45 ACP- Good For Me and Military Service Since WW1

Long-time SurvivalBlog readers will readily know that if I were limited to just one handgun for the rest of my life, heaven forbid, then it would be a 1911 in .45 ACP in one guise or another. There simply aren’t many handguns on the market with the long history of the 1911. It has served in every major conflict our military has been in since WW1, and it continues to serve today with SpecOps warriors.

Many 1911 Manufacturers, But Kimber Top In USA

There are so many different manufacturers producing the 1911, I can’t begin to list them. Additionally, each maker has more than one model. I can’t count the number of different 1911s that Kimber produces either, because they are constantly coming out with new models. Kimber, I’m thinking, has at least 70 or 80 different models, and they are the number one maker of 1911s in the USA, too.

First Kimber 1911– Extra Features and MIM Production

It wasn’t all that many years ago, when I read about the first Kimber 1911. I was blown away by all the extra features it had, many of which were previously only available through a custom shop or special order from the factory. They offered an extended combat safety, lowered ejection port, extended beaver tail grip safety, match grade trigger, match-grade barrel, and many other features that no other 1911 maker was producing. Yet, Kimber was doing it and keeping the price down at the same time. Some of this was done through the use of MIM (metal injection molding), which is a form of injection that allowed smaller parts to be produced much less expensive than casting, and they were pretty much “finished” when they came out of the MIM machine. Not much fitting was required, and MIM is stronger than cast parts, too.

Needless to say, Kimber caught the 1911 buying public by storm and every other 1911 maker by surprise, too. Everyone had to play catch up or get left behind. So, we have Kimber to thank for bringing all the other quality 1911 makers on board with similar 1911 products.

I was trained as a military armorer, as a secondary MOS, and learned to really work on 1911s, as well as M-16s and even the grand ol’ M-1 Garand, so I know my way around a 1911 and love working on them. I’m more than a little aware of the work involved in customizing a plain Jane 1911. It is painstaking work; yet here comes Kimber, turning out custom-grade 1911s from the factory at a price that was insanely low! Wow!

Partial To “Commander-Sized” 1911

I’m more than a little partial to a “Commander-sized” 1911 with a light-weight aluminum frame and barrel/slide length of 4”–4.25” in length. They just seem to balance in my hand better than the full-sized 1911s with a 5” Bbl and all-steel frame. Plus, I can shoot a “Commander-sized” better and faster than a full-sized 1911, and it is easier to pack on my hip all day long because of the light weight.

Kimber Ultra Carry and Ultra Carry II Overview

The Kimber Ultra Carry and Ultra Carry II were in the Kimber catalog for a lot of years. It has a 3” Bbl and slide, with a match-grade bull barrel and with no barrel bushing; it’s not needed with the bull barrel. The frame, in light-weight aluminum, keeps the weight of the empty gun down to about 25 ounces. Kimber said the gun could hold up to more than 25,000 rounds of ammo without any appreciable wear on the frame. That’s impressive.

