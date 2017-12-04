John Rubino–Living the Good RV Life Video – Financial Survival Network

John looks for the little things to get an idea of where the economy and by extension the markets are headed. Right now RV sales are through the roof. But that’s not necessarily a good thing. RV sales usually pop at the end of a market run up. People are feeling good with money in their pockets and they splurge. And what better toy than an RV, at least to some? Will this time be different or will the RV indicator kick into high gear and show us what this economy is all about?



Video Source

loading...

Sharing is caring!