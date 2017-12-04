Devin Nunes FBI & DOJ Need Investigation Video – Bill Still

In a blockbuster report in the Washington Examiner, ace reporter Byron York says that House Intelligence Chairman Devin Nunes has had enough of the stonewalling by the FBI and DOJ and is drafting a letter to hold both agencies in contempt of Congress.

Why?

The final straw was a story that broke in both the Washington Post and the NYT on Saturday that an FBI manager named Peter Strzok is an unabashed Trump hater. But here’s the problem; Strzok was a key manager in the Trump-Russia investigation.

Nunes has apparently known this for several months and has asked the FBI and DOJ for documents on Strzok on 6 different occasions since Aug. 24th.



On each occasion Nunes got back zero responses. Now, it appears that the source for the NYT and Wash. Post stories was an orchestrated leaker designed to make the Muller probe look more credible.

Nunes blasted the FBI and DOJ in a statement Saturday afternoon:

“By hiding from Congress, and from the American people, documented political bias by a key FBI head investigator for both the Russia collusion probe and the Clinton email investigation, the FBI and DOJ engaged in a willful attempt to thwart Congress’ constitutional oversight responsibility.”

“This is part of a months-long pattern by the DOJ and FBI of stonewalling and obstructing this committee’s oversight work, particularly oversight of their use of the Steele dossier. At this point, these agencies should be investigating themselves.”

Nunes says he has instructed committee staff to draw up contempt of Congress citations for Asst. Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and FBI Director Christopher Wray. Nunes says he will issue the citations before the end of December unless the FBI and DOJ meet all the committee’s outstanding demands.

