These Aren’t Markets Anymore! The Distortion Economy Video – Silver Report

These Aren’t Markets Anymore. This is the Distortion Economy. Finding it hard to make sense of this stock market your not alone welcome to the Distortion Economy. Speculation and mania popping up everywhere in this bubble economy the problem is economic data distortion leaves us with a market that can’t be explained and trying to find out what’s real anymore.



Video Source

loading...

Sharing is caring!