80th Doctor Dead: Holistic, Prominent and Outspoken Dead in Florida by Erin Elizabeth – Health Nut News

(Note from Erin: To read the full series on all the doctors who have died, now at 80, you can click here. We’ve included a timeline, photos, sources, stories, and links.)

Update: Initially, Dr James Winer’s office staff would not say publicly how he died. They publicly stated they didn’t want people calling the office asking questions, either.

Then our story came out.

Hours later, after they were inundated by many more inquiries, they said he allegedly died of cardiac arrest right here in the state of Florida.

We are so sorry he died unexpectedly, but we want and will get answers; when he was allegedly missing, where in Florida he died, why he was allegedly brought in as a John Doe and what exactly happened in the interim when we were told he was missing.

Hundreds of his patients are demanding answers and stating that they want the whole story (apparently Dr Winer recently spoke about all the doctors who had died). Another patient (verified in Pittsburgh) posted (we have screenshots) that they were waiting to hear him lecture a few days ago and were told he was just stuck in traffic. However, it turns out he was really missing and is now dead.

